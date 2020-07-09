OPPO India unveils limited edition Find X2 Pro inspired by brand Lamborghini

OPPO India today announced the Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini edition, the latest in the brand’s flagship Find series.

The 5G smartphone comes with a 120Hz QHD+ 10bit OLED display. The phone is equipped with SuperVOOC 2.0 fastest charging technology. It is powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset. The device features the Ultra Vision Camera System.

OPPO has collaborated with Lamborghini on the Find X2 Pro, as part of its collaboration s with multiple ‘ace brands.’

Inspired by the luxury automobile company’s Aventador SVJ Roadster, the phone is designed using hot forging glass technology.

Designed to imitate the super sports car, it opens in a way that is similar to the car’s scissor-style door, and has Lamborghini’s signature hexagonal and Y-shaped headlights on it.

OPPO has customised accessories, including the phone case, charger, USB cable, in-vehicle flash charger and wireless earphones for the limited edition phone.

The OS, ColorOS 7.1, has also been personalised based on themes drawn from the custom super sports car.

The phone is currently not for sale in India. A date for the launch and sale of the phone have not been provided yet.