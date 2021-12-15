Oppo launches first foldable smartphone Oppo Find N

Smartphone maker Oppo on Wednesday launched its first ever foldable flagship smartphone, the Oppo Find N, on the second day of its annual Oppo INNO DAY showcase.

The phone is a result of "four years of research and development and six generations of prototypes," Oppo said.

Pete Lau, Chief Product Officer of Oppo, said, “New form factors are ushering in an exciting new time in smartphone technology. Oppo has invested a significant amount of time and effort into coming up with a better approach to a foldable smartphone, experimenting with a range of form factors, hinge designs, display materials and aspect ratios, to create a new device that meets the needs of more users."

"With the Oppo Find N, we aim to change people’s perceptions about what a smartphone can offer and begin making foldable devices more accessible to an even larger audience," added Lau.

Oppo Find N specs and features

In a first for a foldable smartphone, the Oppo Find N uses a landscape ratio for the inner display.

The smartphone comes with a 7.1-inch inner display and a 5.49-inch outer display. The inner display has a 8.4:9 aspect ratio. When folded, the phone has an 18:9 aspect ratio.

It comes with a Flexion Hinge and a water-drop hinge design that widens the angle of the fold in the display and offers a buffer when the display folds. This results in a "minimal" crease that is up to 80 per cent less noticeable compared with other devices, according to TUV, Oppo said.

"Flexion Hinge allows the device to freely stand when unfolded at any angle between 50-120 degrees. Together with a range of software features that take advantage of the folding display, FlexForm Mode on the Oppo Find N gives users the flexibility to adapt the device to a wide range of usage scenarios," it said.

Oppo has also customised the user interface in compatible apps like the Music, Notes and Camera apps. For instance, in the Notes app, the Oppo Find N can convert into a mini laptop allowing users to take notes without needing to hold the device, it said.

The phone has a custom 12-layer Serene Display.

The inner screen uses an LTPO display with smart dynamic refresh rate technology that adapts the refresh rate between 1-120 Hz based on the content that the user is watching. The inner display also features support for a touch sampling rate of up to 1,000 Hz.

When unfolded, the Oppo Find N includes new gestures for side-by-side multitasking. It also supports traditional split-screen gestures, such as long pressing and dragging compatible icons.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Mobile Platform. It is equipped with up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The phone features a 4,500 mAh battery. It supports 33W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge. It also comes with 15W AIRVOOC wireless charging (compatible with standard Qi) and 10W reverse wireless charging.

The phone includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner that is housed in the power button. For audio, it features a dual speaker system and Dolby Atmos support.

Triple-camera setup

In terms of camera, the phone is equipped with a flagship-level triple-camera setup that includes a 50 MP Sony IMX 766 main sensor, a 16 MP ultra-wide lens and a 13 MP telephoto lens. It also features selfie cameras on both the inner and outer displays.

The phone comes with a new split-camera user interface.

"When taking photos from the main camera with the display unfolded, you can use both the inner and outer displays for both you and your subject to preview the shot simultaneously," Oppo explained.

The India specific details for the phone including availability and price have not been announced yet.