Oppo launches the Oppo A16 smartphone in India

Smartphone maker Oppo has announced the launch of the Oppo A16 smartphone in India on Monday.

The smartphone comes with a 16.55cm HD+ waterdrop LCD screen with ‘Eye Care Display’ technology. It has a display resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. It has an 88.7 per cent Screen to Body ratio.

The Oppo A16 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 processor. It runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11 and comes with features like FlexDrop, which allows users to keep apps open in full screen as floating windows. Its System Booster feature reduces lag by 18 per cent, Oppo said.

The smartphone is equipped with a 5000mAh battery.

It has a Smart Temperature Control feature that monitors the heat that is generated while the device is on charge and reduces the charging current if it is found to be too high.

The phone comes with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, as well as support for a Memory Expansion Card up to 256GB.

As for the camera, the phone has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13MP main camera, a 2MP depth (bokeh) camera and a 2MP macro camera. It has an 8MP front camera.

The Oppo A16 will be available from September 20 in India and will come in two colours – Crystal Black and Pearl Blue.

It will be available with 4GB memory and 64GB storage at a retail price of ₹13,990 at Amazon and retail outlets.