Oppo launches the Oppo A33 in India

Oppo on Wednesday announced the launch of its new flagship phone, the Oppo A33 in India.

The phone is the latest addition to Oppo’s A series of smartphones.

The Oppo A33 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ Punch Hole Display. It has a resolution of 1600x720 pixels with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 120 Hz sampling rate.

The smartphone is equipped with a 5000mAh battery. It supports 18W Fast Charging.

The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor. It comes with 3Gb of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 256GB through a 3-Card Slot.

It also has dual-SIM support.

The OS of the phone is ColorOS 7.2.

The device comes with an 8MP AI front camera. It has a triple rear camera setup with a 13 MP AI-powered main camera, a 2MP Macro Lens and a 2MP Depth Camera.

For audio, the phone is equipped with a pair of Dual Speakers combined with Dirac 2.0.

The A3 will come in Moonlight Black and Mint Cream colours.

The Oppo A33 will be available for sale starting this October across both Flipkart and mainline retail outlets. It is priced at ₹11,990.