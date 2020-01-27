OPPO might launch financial services app ‘Kash’ in India by June: Reports

OPPO might launch its financial services platform ‘Kash’ in India by June 2020, according to reports.

91 mobiles first reported that OPPO is in the process of testing its financial services app, which is still in its beta version.

Realme, another BBK Electronics sub-brand, recently announced its own finance app, the Realme PaySa. FinShell, the company that developed Realme PaySa, is also developing OPPO’s Kash.

OPPO Kash will be equipped with UPI integration. The app will have multiple features, including online shopping. Users will also be able to purchase smartphones through an EMI plan directly from the app, 91 mobiles reported.

The OPPO Kash app will be available on both iOS and Android platforms. All the upcoming OPPO smartphones will have the app pre-installed, according to the report.

Kash is next in the fast-growing Indian fintech apps market. Reliance Jio, apart from its wallet app Jio Money, recently launched UPI payments on its MyJio app.

According to a report by App Annie, Google Pay, formerly Tez, was the most popular finance app in 2019, with more than 36 million downloads over the year and a 50 per cent YoY growth.

Find X2 launch

The Chinese smartphone maker is also expected to launch its flagship Find X2 smartphone at the Mobile World Congress 2020 in February. The device will have a 6.5-inch curved OLED display, with a QHD+ 3168 x 1440 pixels resolution. It is expected to run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor. Other features might include 65W fast-charging, a 120Hz refresh rate, a crescent-shaped camera set-up on the back and a patented, unique rotating camera mechanism, the report added.

According to a recent report by Counterpoint, OPPO had gained a 9 per cent market share in the Indian smartphone market in 2019.