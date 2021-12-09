Oppo to launch its first foldable smartphone ‘the Oppo Find N’ on Dec 15

Smartphone maker Oppo will launch its first foldable smartphone the Oppo Find N on December 15, the company has confirmed. Oppo further teased the design of the phone in a post.

“I’d like to introduce a new product to all of you today: the Oppo Find N, a foldable smartphone that is truly easy to use and can provide an innovative experience,” Pete Lau, Chief Product Officer, Oppo wrote in an open letter.

“This is our first foldable flagship smartphone – a result of four years of intense R&D and 6 generations of prototypes,” Lau said. “As early as April 2018, the first generation of the Find N prototype was born internally,” he said. According to Lau, the phone will focus on utility, durability and user experience. “During this process, two principles guided us in making this product a reality,” he said.

Also read: Oppo, IIT-Delhi sign MoU for scholarship programme

“First and foremost, a device must be beautiful. We believe that a good product must first be beautiful and pleasant – simple in design, natural and comfortable in material. It needs to offer powerful performance while maintaining an appropriate weight and size. Especially for a foldable device with a large-screen, it has to feel good in the hand,” he added

“Second, a product must actually be both useful and easy to use,” he further added. The company is yet to share the exact specifications of the phones. But according to Lau, Oppo Find N will address some the key “pain points” of foldable phones such as “the crease in the display and the overall durability of the device.”

Lau further added that the Oppo Find N has “perhaps the best hinge and display designs available today.” With the new launch, one of Oppo’s biggest competitors would be Samsung with its strong portfolio of foldable smartphones under its Galaxy Z series in two different designs. The new foldable smartphone will be launched on December 15, the second day of the Oppo INNO Day event.