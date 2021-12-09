Oppo to launch its first foldable smartphone ‘the Oppo Find N’ on Dec 15

The Shah of Mahindra
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
Smartphone maker Oppo will launch its first foldable smartphone the Oppo Find N on December 15, the company has confirmed. Oppo further teased the design of the phone in a post.
“I’d like to introduce a new product to all of you today: the Oppo Find N, a foldable smartphone that is truly easy to use and can provide an innovative experience,” Pete Lau, Chief Product Officer, Oppo wrote in an open letter.
“This is our first foldable flagship smartphone – a result of four years of intense R&D and 6 generations of prototypes,” Lau said. “As early as April 2018, the first generation of the Find N prototype was born internally,” he said. According to Lau, the phone will focus on utility, durability and user experience. “During this process, two principles guided us in making this product a reality,” he said.
Also read: Oppo, IIT-Delhi sign MoU for scholarship programme
“First and foremost, a device must be beautiful. We believe that a good product must first be beautiful and pleasant – simple in design, natural and comfortable in material. It needs to offer powerful performance while maintaining an appropriate weight and size. Especially for a foldable device with a large-screen, it has to feel good in the hand,” he added
“Second, a product must actually be both useful and easy to use,” he further added. The company is yet to share the exact specifications of the phones. But according to Lau, Oppo Find N will address some the key “pain points” of foldable phones such as “the crease in the display and the overall durability of the device.”
Lau further added that the Oppo Find N has “perhaps the best hinge and display designs available today.” With the new launch, one of Oppo’s biggest competitors would be Samsung with its strong portfolio of foldable smartphones under its Galaxy Z series in two different designs. The new foldable smartphone will be launched on December 15, the second day of the Oppo INNO Day event.
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
How Electrosteel, Bhushan Steel, Essar Steel, Monnet Ispat & Energy, and Bhushan Power and Steel have been ...
Microsoft expands development centre in Noida
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The longer your debt MF holding period, the higher will be the real indexation benefit, and vice versa
Broader view for benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 remains bearish with strong resistances ahead
Owning a fraction of a real estate must be approached with caution
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...