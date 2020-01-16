OPPO unveils latest in its F series, the OPPO F15

Chinese smartphone maker OPPO, on Thursday, announced the launch of its latest smartphone, the OPPO F15.



Sumit Walia, Vice President – Product & Marketing, OPPO India, said “Our latest edition to the F series, OPPO F15 will introduce not only a new level of fun, creativity, and speed, but also an unparalleled stylish design. We believe it will appeal to the young consumers who want the most out of their smartphone and love to flaunt its capabilities.”

Designed for millennials, the latest addition to OPPO’s F-series, the OPPO F15 is a slim and light-design handset. The smartphone is a mere 7.9 mm thick and weighs 172 gms with a laser light-reflective back cover. It is currently available in two colours ― Lightning Black and Unicorn White.

The specs

The F15 is equipped with four cameras at the back and a 16MP selfie camera with an f/ 2.0 aperture in the front. The back cameras include a 48MP Ultra Wide-Angle Quadcam, along with an 8MP (F2.25) Ultra Wide-Angle Macro Lens, a 2M (F2.4) Mono Lens and a 2M (F2.4) Portrait Lens with 119° Ultra Wide-Angle.

The macro lens allows users to auto-focus on distances as close as 3 cm.

A lot of focus has been put on bettering the in-camera facilities. The device also facilitates Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS) with an internal gyroscope, along with OPPO’s Anti-Shake Video feature.

This time around, OPPO has also improved its night portrait mode. It has been further enhanced to let users click better images of specific scenes, including dark streets, dimly-lit restaurants, and parks. As for its normal portrait mode, the image quality for pictures taken against direct sunlight has been enhanced by OPPO’s proprietary technology, the Portrait HDR, taking multiple differently-exposed photos and uses AI to combine them into one.

The device is much more convenient than its predecessor with a Fingerprint Unlock 3.0 that enables the device to unlock within 0.32 seconds. The F-15 is powered by a 4000 mAh battery, which is easy to charge on-the-go, thanks to its VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 feature.

The F15 is equipped with an 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM, powered by MediaTek P70. The phone also provides for additional storage through an external 3-card slot that can support up to 250 GB.

Similar to BBK’s recent launches, the OPPO F15 also focuses on improving the overall gaming experience on the smartphone with particularly two main features, the Frame Boost and Touch Boost features. Frame Boost addresses a major concern for gaming enthusiasts― game lag. It monitors and predicts any potential game lag and compensates for the same. The Touch Boost provides better touch response while gaming for a seamless experience.

Another notable feature for gamers is the Gaming Voice Changer which can modify the user’svoice into the opposite gender while gaming.



The price

The device is priced at ₹19,990. The company offer 5 per cent cashback for customers of HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and YES Bank.

OPPO F15 will be made available on Amazon, Flipkart and offline retail stores from January 24.