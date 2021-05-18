OTT entertainment platforms gain acceptance in Covid times

KP Namboodri’s: God’s own tooth powder
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
OTT platforms are gaining acceptance among viewers in the country, with an increasing number of film makers opting to stream movies on this medium since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic last year.
Making use of the situation, several new Over The Top (OTT) platform companies came into existence, and spread their footprint across India. Earlier, the OTT platforms were limited to cities. However, now it is available in every nook and corner of even villages. And the results are there for everyone to see.
When people were restricted to their homes, they had no way to watch movies at theatres; naturally they moved towards Amazon Prime, Netflix, Disney+, Zee, Voot and other apps, industry sources said.
Also read: Radhe: Third most watched film online on opening day
NeeStream is one such popular OTT platform in South India. With several new films being released on the platform, NeeStream has been witnessing a rise in subscriber numbers. By paying a subscription fee, customers can watch movies and other entertainment programmes on mobile, tablet, laptop, computer and television.
Manu Abraham, Director, Neestream Creations Pvt Ltd, said that anyone having an internet connection can watch new and old movies of their choice through this medium. Now, film makers are releasing films through new OTT platforms. Moreover, debut directors and movie makers are also choosing regional OTTs to release their movies; the trend has become a big success.
“You can buy movie tickets to watch a particular movie on NeeSstream. You can even pre-book it; you can also take monthly or yearly subscriptions,” he said.
Also read: Gauging the quality of OTT platforms
The recently released Malayalam film, ‘The Great Indian Kitchen’, released through NeeStream was a big hit with subscribers. According to Abraham, Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s wife sent a mail to the company for information on the content accessing options on NeeStream.
Now the global Malayalam OTT platforms are releasing Malayalam films, web series, short movies, documentaries, talk shows, and all other entertainment content on this medium.
The number of yearly subscriptions in OTT platforms are increasing as the cost for a family to view a new film works out to less than ₹150. OTT platforms are turning out to be a relief for those who made huge investments in the film industry and not able to release the films in theatres. This has given a new life to the industry, which was struggling to come out of the pandemic, he said.
Some of the popular OTT platforms in South India are Cave, Roots, Prime Reels and Saina Play. This growth in entertainment industry is mostly driven by the increase in smartphone users, growing internet speeds and creation of original content.
With people’s changing lifestyles and increased use of smartphones with affordable internet services, OTT platforms are getting more popular. Youngsters are being attracted to OTT platforms as these can be accessed anywhere, anytime, he added.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
Reduce aerospace imports; build synergy
A global alliance of top multinational companies hopes to fast-track funding in sustainable aviation fuel
The pandemic has taught many money management lessons. Here are key takeaways from the survey
Nifty can test the nearest support at 14,500 level if it continues recent fall
Select stocks of companies with good managements, robust balance sheets and reasonable valuations
The company has the potential to ride the upcoming industrial 3D printing wave
Proceeds from Saffronart’s auction to go to seven NGOs
Scrolling through Facebook, I notice a friend’s post about the toxicity of small, lighted screens. But I’m ...
On May 15, 1941, New York Yankees baseball star Joe DiMaggio started a 56-game streak of at least one hit in ...
With the sale of physical books dropping in pandemic-induced lockdowns, publishing houses are looking at ways ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...