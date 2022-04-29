Poco launches M4 5G smartphone in India

Poco M4 5G features a 6.58 inch FHD+ 90Hz smart display and 1080 x 2400 resolution along with a 240Hz touch sampling rate

Online smartphone brand Poco has expanded its 5G smartphone lineup with the global launch of Poco M4 5G, including in India.

Poco M4 5G features a 6.58 inch FHD+ 90Hz smart display and 1080 x 2400 resolution along with a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

It is also equipped with an adaptive refresh rate that automatically adapts to 30Hz, 60Hz, and 90Hz based on the type of content usage on the smartphone. The display is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

The phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, AI Face unlock, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor.

The smartphone is equipped with UFS 2.2 storage and LPDDR4X data streaming.

The device has a 5000 mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging. It comes with an in-box 22.5W charge. It also comes with a USB Type-C reversible connector port.

The phone features a dual-camera setup with a 50MP sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. It comes with an 8MP front camera

Pricing and availability

Poco M4 5G will be available in Cool Blue, Power Black, and Poco Yellow colours. It will be available in two storage variants—4GB+64GB variant priced at ₹12,999 and a 6GB+128GB variant priced at ₹14,999. It will be available on Flipkart from May 5.