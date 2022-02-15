Poco launches Poco M4 Pro 5G smartphone in India

Smartphone brand Poco on Tuesday launched its mid-range smartphone, the Poco M4 Pro 5G in India.

Features

Latest addition to the brand’s M series, the smartphone comes with a 6.6 inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The Smart Refresh Rate feature of the phone automatically adapts to 90Hz, 60Hz, and 50Hz to suit the streaming content.

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor. It will come with up to 8GB of RAM along with Turbo RAM capability extending the device RAM up to 11GB.

The device will be equipped with a 5000mAh battery and will support 33W MMT fast charging.

Primary camera sensor, audio

In a first in the Poco M-series, the phone will come with a 50MP Primary camera sensor. It will also feature an 8MP Ultra-wide camera at the rear and a 16MP front camera.

The phone features a Game Turbo mode for gaming with improved graphics and network optimisation. The mode will also include a Voice Changer feature.

I For audio, the smartphone has been provided with a Dual Speaker Setup. The phone will have a side mounted fingerprint sensor power button, 3.5mm Hi-res Audio jack and IR Blaster.

It will be available in Power Black, Cool Blue, and Poco Yellow colours.

Poco M4 Pro 5G will be available on Flipkart in three storage variants: 4GB + 64GB priced at ₹14,999, 6GB + 128GB for ₹16,999 and 8GB + 128GB for ₹18,999, respectively.