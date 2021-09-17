Pre-orders for Apple’s iPhone 13 series in India begin today

Pre-orders for Apple's latest flagship, the new iPhone 13 series will begin on Friday(September 17) in India.The latest iPhone series will be up for pre-ordering on the Apple India Online Store, e-commerce sites, and other Apple authorised retailers. Apple had announced the launch of the iPhone 13 series earlier this week at its latest Apple event. The iPhone 13 line-up includes four phones- The iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Features

The new lineup comes with the new A15 Bionic chip. One of the most notable changes in the phones is the redesigned and improved camera module on the rear. The iPhone 13 and 13 Mini both feature changes including a more advanced dual-camera system with a new wide camera with bigger pixels and sensor-shift optical image stabilisation (OIS).

The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max have also received a camera system overhaul. The pro camera system gets its biggest advancement with new ultra wide, wide, and telephoto cameras that capture photos and video, powered by the performance of A15 Bionic. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are also the first iPhones to get 120Hz refresh rate displays.

Apple users will be able to get their hands on the latest line-up of iPhones with prices starting at ₹69,900 onwards later this month. “Customers in Australia, Canada, China, Germany, India, Japan, the UK, the US, and more than 30 other countries and regions will be able to pre-order iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max...availability beginning Friday, September 24,” Apple had said in a statement.

The Apple iPhone 13 is priced at ₹79,900 for the 128GB variant. The device with the 256GB storage option is priced at ₹89,900 while the 512GB option costs ₹1,09,900. The Apple iPhone 13 will be available in Pink, Blue, Midnight, Starlight and (PRODUCT)RED colour options.

The iPhone 13 mini will be priced between ₹69,900 and ₹99,900 for 128GB, 256GB and 512GB variants. The phone will come in Pink, Blue, Midnight, Starlight and (PRODUCT)RED colour options.

The iPhone 13 Pro with the 128GB storage option will be priced at ₹1,19,900. The 256GB variant will be priced at ₹1,29,900 while the 512 GB at ₹1,49,900. It also has a 1TB storage option priced at ₹1,69,900. The colour options for the Apple iPhone 13 Pro are the new Sierra Blue as well as the familiar Silver, Gold and Graphite.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max with the 128GB storage option will cost ₹1,29,900. The 256GB and 512 GB variants are priced at ₹1,39,900 and ₹1,59,900, respectively. While the 1TB variant is priced at ₹1,79,900. The iPhone 13 Pro Max will also be available in Gold, Graphite, Sierra Blue, and Silver colour options.

Apple has also introduced a range of buyback options for the phones. Users will be able to get between ₹9,000 and ₹46,120 as trade-in value for an existing iPhone or smartphone on the new iPhones.

Users can pre-order the iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max on the Apple India Online Store starting 5:30pm on Friday with shipments starting from September 24.