realme 8 pro users receive early access to realme UI 3.0 update

realme, a smartphone brand, has announced the early access of realme UI 3.0 update for users of realme 8 pro. The UI 3.0 is based on Android 12 which brings customisation options to meet the rich imagination and creativity of Gen Z.
The early access program aims to invite fans to experience the realme UI new features based on Android 12 for the first time, according to a press release.
The new update provides regular and timely updates to its devices. The early access was rolled out and batches had begun on December 17, 2021. Initially, the update will be available to a limited set of users, the release added.
What is an early access program? According to the press release, the early access program allows realme users to experience whole new features of UI 3.0 for the first time.
How to apply for UI 3.0 early access in your realme 8 pro:
Step 1: Make sure your realme 8 Pro has a more than 60 per cent battery.
Step 2: Update your device to the required UI version (RMX3081_11.C.09)
Step 3:Apply for the Early access via the Software Update Application channel:
Step 4:Go to settings
Step 5:Click on software update
Step 6:Tap on the settings icon (top right corner)
Step 7:Click on trial version
Step 8:Click Apply now
Step 9:Submit your details
Step 10:Finish the quiz
The smartphone brand has also issued a set of guidelines for those who are availing the early access. Make sure the phone is not rooted. To prevent data loss, personal data should be stored or one should have a backup before proceeding.
The early access may have an unpredictable impact on the phone and effect on daily use. Users should ensure that the phone storage is more than 10 GB.
