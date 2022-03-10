Realme 9 5G and Realme 9 5G Speed Edition launched in India

Smartphone brand Realme on Thursday introduced two new additions to is Realme 9 series in India- Realme 9 5G and Realme 9 5G Speed Edition.

It also launched the Realme TechLife Buds N100 and Realme TechLife Watch S100.

The Realme 9 5G smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch Ultra Smooth FHD Display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz sampling rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G processor, which supports 5G Dual SIM Dual Standby. The phone comes with a 5000mAh battery and supports 18W Dart charge, allowing the phone to get charged up to 50 per cent in about 15 minutes, the brand said. It comes with Dynamic RAM Expansion Technology (DRE) of up to 5GB. Its camera module consists of a 48MP high resolution primary camera, a 2MP B&W Portrait Lens and a 2MP macro lens. It comes with a 16MP front camera.

The Realme 9 5G will be available in two colours - Stargaze White and Meteor Black, and two storage variants priced at ₹14,999 (4GB+64GB) and ₹17,499 (6GB+128GB). The first sale is scheduled for March 14, 12 noon onwards on Realme.com, Flipkart.com, and mainline channels.

The Realme 9 5G Speed Edition features a 6.6 inch144Hz Ultra Smooth Full HD display. It will be powered by Snapdragon 778G 5G processor. It is equipped with a 5000mAh battery supported by 30W DartCharge.The phone will have a 48MP triple Nightscape camera setup. It is also equipped with DRE up to 5GB and. The smartphone will come in two storage variants priced at ₹19,999 (6GB+128GB) and ₹22,999 (8GB+128GB). It will come in two colors - Starry Glow and Azure Glow. Its first sale is scheduled for March 14, 12 noon onwards on Realme.com, Flipkart.com, and mainline channels.

Both phones will come with Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 out of the box.

The Realme TechLife Buds N100 is the brand’s latest offering under its hearables category. It will come with a 9.2mm dynamic bass boost driver. The device has 17-hour long battery life. It also provides users with a magnetic Bluetooth connection with instant Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. It will be available in two colors - grey and black. It is priced at ₹1,299 and will be up for sale on March 15, 12 noon onwards on Realme.com & Flipkart.com, mainline channels.

The Realme TechLife Watch S100 comes with a 1.69 inch large color display with a high resolution of 240*280 pixels. It also comes with over 110 watch faces. It can deliver 12-days long battery life, subject to usage. Realme TechLife Watch S100 is IP68 certified. It allows users to track their SpO2 level and heart rate. The smartwatch also comes with 24 sports modes and will be available for users in two colors - grey and black. Realme TechLife Watch S100 will be available at a price of ₹1,999 and will be up for sale on March 14, 12 noon onwards on Realme.com & Flipkar.com, mainline channels.