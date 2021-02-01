Realme adds 6 more smartphones to UI 2.0 early access programme

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Smartphone brand Realme has added six more smartphones to the Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 early access programme in India.
Users in India using the Realme 6, Realme C12, Realme C15, Realme X2, Realme X3, or the Realme X3 SuperZoom smartphone can apply for the early access programme. It will have a limited number of participants.
The company first began rolling out Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 for its 5G flagship Realme X50 Pro 5G in December. It said that it had worked closely with Google for the OS update, which will provide increased customisation.
Since a stable version of the UI is not being rolled out yet, Realme has warned users opting for the early access programme that it may have an ‘unpredictable impact' on their phones.
In order to apply for it, Realme 6 users should be running on RMX2001_11_B.55 version, Realme C12 users on RMX2189_11_A.83 version, Realme C15 users on RMX2180_11_A.83 version, Realme X2 users on RMX1992EX_11_C.16 version, and Realme X3 users and Realme X3 SuperZoom users on RMX2081_11_A.47 version, Gadgets 360 reported.
Users can apply for it from the Settings option on their phones, after updating to the required UI version. They can go to the Software update from Settings, click on the settings icon in the top right corner, select Trial version and click on Apply Now after submitting their details.
They will need over 5GB of storage on their phones and more than 60 per cent battery. Realme also said the phone should not be rooted.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 stay above key support ahead of the Budget
Consumerisation of unbranded generics should stand in good stead
Sustainable dividend supports current valuation; history supports turnaround potential
The usual pre-Budget razzmatazz was missing this time around: Covid-19 restrictions poured cold water on ...
The lockdown sent millennials and WFH-ers scurrying to the home chefs and cloud kitchens for their daily ...
When I was small — meaning, in the single digits — my two older sisters and I had tremendous fun building card ...
A virus swept aside 2020 plans to mark the 250th year of the birth of Beethoven. We need the German composer’s ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...