Realme adds 6 more smartphones to UI 2.0 early access programme

Smartphone brand Realme has added six more smartphones to the Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 early access programme in India.

Users in India using the Realme 6, Realme C12, Realme C15, Realme X2, Realme X3, or the Realme X3 SuperZoom smartphone can apply for the early access programme. It will have a limited number of participants.

The company first began rolling out Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 for its 5G flagship Realme X50 Pro 5G in December. It said that it had worked closely with Google for the OS update, which will provide increased customisation.

Since a stable version of the UI is not being rolled out yet, Realme has warned users opting for the early access programme that it may have an ‘unpredictable impact' on their phones.

In order to apply for it, Realme 6 users should be running on RMX2001_11_B.55 version, Realme C12 users on RMX2189_11_A.83 version, Realme C15 users on RMX2180_11_A.83 version, Realme X2 users on RMX1992EX_11_C.16 version, and Realme X3 users and Realme X3 SuperZoom users on RMX2081_11_A.47 version, Gadgets 360 reported.

Users can apply for it from the Settings option on their phones, after updating to the required UI version. They can go to the Software update from Settings, click on the settings icon in the top right corner, select Trial version and click on Apply Now after submitting their details.

They will need over 5GB of storage on their phones and more than 60 per cent battery. Realme also said the phone should not be rooted.