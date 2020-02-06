Realme announces launch of realme C3; prices start at ₹6,999

Flight jargon
Chinese smartphone maker realme announced the launch of the realme C3 phone in India today.
The phone is the latest addition to realme’s entry-level C series smartphones.
Madhav Sheth, Vice President, realme, and Chief Executive Officer, realme India, said at the release, “Our entry-level C series smartphones have received a phenomenal response from our loyal users as we have clocked in 10.2 million sales and we hope the realme C3 will continue our streak and make this series a winner.”
Realme C3 has a 6.52-inch HD+ Mini-drop Fullscreen display.
It comes with “the world’s first” MediaTek Helio G70 processor. It is an eight-core 12nm processor that clocks up to 2.0 GHz. The realme C3 has an Antutu score of over 1,93,000.
The C3 has an ARM Mali-G52 GPU. The phone features a 5000 mAh battery. It also supports reverse charging. The UI is based on Android 10 and ColorOS 7. The realme UI has a “Personal Information Protection” feature which enables the system to provide empty information pages when the apps are requesting to access the user’s personal information for data protection.
The phone features a dual Wi-Fi which allows the phone to switch between connections.
The C3 features a 12+2MPdual rear camera setup. The rear main camera has an F1.8 large aperture. It can zoom up to 4X and supports PDAF autofocus. The camera supports modes like Chroma Boost, portrait mode and HDR mode. The phone supports 1080p video shooting and slow-motion videos at 120 fps. On the front, the C3 has a 5MP selfie camera with features such as AI beautification function, HDR mode, portrait mode and a Panoselfie feature.
The body has an optical texture implemented on the plastic mould. The device comes in two colours— Blazing Red and Frozen Blue.
The realme C3 will be available in two variants — 3GB + 32GB, priced at ₹6,999 and the 4GB + 64GB which will cost ₹ 7,999. It will be available on flipkart.com, realme.com and at select partner stores from February 14.
