Realme continues offline expansion in India with 200 exclusive stores

Smartphone brand Realme has announced its mainline expansion across India with a total of 200 exclusive stores.

The stores began operations over the weekend and are meant to enable users to experience the brand’s latest products.

With the opening of mainline stores across the country, Realme is focusing on connecting more consumers with its smartphones and AIOT products. Bullish on expanding its offline presence, the brand is looking at expanding its offline presence to over a thousand exclusive stores by the end of 2022.

It recently inaugurated 100 exclusive stores in a single day last month on October 8 and had set its target to open a total of 300 exclusive Realme stores across India in 2021. These stores will have the latest products from the Realme TechLife ecosystem, including smartphones, laptops, tablets, and other gadgets.

Part of growth strategy

Madhav Sheth, CEO, Realme India, VP, Realme and President, Realme International Business Group, said, “Realme’s exclusive stores are a key part of our growth strategy, and are in line with our focus of providing our customers with first-hand experience of Realme products.”

“Our offline growth expansion provides us with an abundance of opportunities and contributes to the overall growth of the brand. With our new stores, we are all set on our target of opening 300 exclusive stores across the country this year, and we are excited about expanding this number further in the upcoming year,” said Sheth.