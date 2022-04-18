hamburger

Mobiles & Tablets

Realme GT Neo 3 to launch in India on April 29

Madhu Balaji | Chennai, April 18 | Updated on: Apr 18, 2022
Realme GT Neo 3

Realme GT Neo 3

The smartphone is expected to be priced between ₹25,000 and ₹30,000

Realme has confirmed the launch of its GT Neo 3 smartphone in the Indian market. Realme Vice President Madhav Sheth has announced its launch in India on April 29, 2022, in a recent episode of AskMadhav. The smartphone was launched last month in China.

Specifications

Realme GT Neo 3 is likely to come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Full HD+ resolution, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is expected to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor.

Realme GT Neo 3 has two battery-charging configurations: a 5,000 mAh battery with 80W fast charging and a 4,500mAh battery with 150W fast charging. According to MySmartPrice, the smartphone also features a Type-C charging port, a stereo speaker setup, and Dolby Atmos audio support.

Realme GT Neo 3 may feature 5G, dual 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port, in terms of connectivity, as reported by 91Mobiles. The smartphone could have a triple camera setup, including a 50MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP macro camera, and a 16MP front camera. The smartphone is expected to be priced between ₹25,000 and ₹30,000 in the Indian market, as per MySmartPrice.

Published on April 18, 2022
Realme
companies
smartphone
mobile phones
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you