Realme has confirmed the launch of its GT Neo 3 smartphone in the Indian market. Realme Vice President Madhav Sheth has announced its launch in India on April 29, 2022, in a recent episode of AskMadhav. The smartphone was launched last month in China.

The #AskMadhav Episode 32 is here to make you experience speed like never before!



I had a wonderful time shooting this & answering questions regarding the upcoming #realmeGTNEO3, World's First 150W Charging that will be coming soon to India.



Link: https://t.co/YElSWkKQuO pic.twitter.com/u8Au2atM2Z — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) April 17, 2022

Specifications

Realme GT Neo 3 is likely to come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Full HD+ resolution, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is expected to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor.

Realme GT Neo 3 has two battery-charging configurations: a 5,000 mAh battery with 80W fast charging and a 4,500mAh battery with 150W fast charging. According to MySmartPrice, the smartphone also features a Type-C charging port, a stereo speaker setup, and Dolby Atmos audio support.

Realme GT Neo 3 may feature 5G, dual 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port, in terms of connectivity, as reported by 91Mobiles. The smartphone could have a triple camera setup, including a 50MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP macro camera, and a 16MP front camera. The smartphone is expected to be priced between ₹25,000 and ₹30,000 in the Indian market, as per MySmartPrice.