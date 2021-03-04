Realme introduces the Realme GT 5G smartphone

Smartphone maker Realme officially released the Realme GT 5G, its first performance flagship smartphone, in 2021 during its "Full-speed Ahead" launch event.

It comes with a 6.43-inch 120Hz Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz sampling rate.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor powers the Realme GT 5G with the 5nm advanced process and Cortex-X1 high-performance core. It also features the new Adreno 660 GPU.

The device is equipped with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

It supports 65W SuperDart flash charge. It can charge the 4500mAh battery in 35 minutes, the brand said.

The device features the VC Boost Stainless Steel Cooling System. It is a new generation of 3D vapour cooling with reduced thickness and higher heat dissipation efficiency, the brand said.

The phone is also equipped with the newly upgraded Hyper Boost 4.0 acceleration engine.

For audio, the device features dual stereo speakers. It has Sony 64MP Triple camera at the rear.

There are two glass versions of Realme GT 5G, the silver version and blue version. The third version is Racing Yellow.

The smartphone has currently been launched in China, as per reports.