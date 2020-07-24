Realme launches 6i smartphone in India

Realme today announced the launch of its Realme 6i in India. The latest addition to the brand’s Realme 6 series, the Realme 6i comes with a 6.5-inch 90Hz Ultra Smooth Display.

It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor. It has Cortex-A76 cores that clock up to 2.05GHz along with an 800MHz Mali-G76GPU. The OS is Android 10.

The smartphone has a 4300mAh battery. The phone comes with a 20W charger in the box; however, it supports 30W flash charge.

The Realme 6i has a 48MP main camera at the rear along with an 8MP 119° ultra-wide-angle lens, a macro lens and a B&W portrait lens. On the front, it features a 16 MP in-display selfie camera. The front camera comes with various modes including the AI beauty mode and portrait mode for selfies.

The phone comes in Lunar White and Eclipse Black colours. It is available in two storage variants — the 4GB+64GB priced at ₹12,999 and the 6GB+64GB priced at ₹14,999.

The first sale of the phone will start at 12 pm on July 31. It will be available online on realme.com, Flipkart and offline with the brand’s royal club partners.