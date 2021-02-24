Realme launches new smartphones under its narzo series

Realme has announced the launch of two new smartphones under its narzo series in India the Realme narzo 30 Pro 5G and Realme narzo 30A.

The brand has also launched its Realme Buds Air 2 and a range of gaming accessories.

Realme narzo 30 Pro

The smartphone is the brand’s first 5G smartphone under its narzo series. The phone comes with a 6.5-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 180Hz.

It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G Chipset with 5G+5G DSDS. It supports a dual SIM standby with 5G and supports mainstream 5G bands.

The device is equipped with a 5000 mAh battery, that can be charged to 100 per cent in 65 minutes with the newly upgraded 30W Dart Charging, Realme said.

The phone features a 48MP AI triple rear camera setup and a 16MP In-display selfie camera.

It supports both Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res certification for audio.

The phone will be available in Sword Black and Blade Silver colours. The 6GB+64GB variant of the smartphone is priced at ₹16,999 while the 8GB+128GB is priced at ₹19,999.

The first sale of the phone is scheduled for March 4, 12:00 noon onwards on Realme.com, Flipkart.com and select mainline channels.

Realme narzo 30A

The Realme narzo 30A comes with a 6.5-inch 20:9 display. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 processor.

The phone is equipped with a 6000 mAh battery and supports an 18W fast charge technology.

It features a 13MP dual rear camera with an f/2.2 large aperture and an 8MP Selfie camera.

The phone will come in Lazer Black and Lazer Blue colours. The 3GB+32GB variant of the phone is priced at ₹8,999 and while the 4GB+64GB variant will cost ₹9,999. The first sale of the phone is scheduled for March 5, 12 noon onwards on Realme.com, Flipkart.com and select mainline channels.

The brand also launched its Realme Buds Air 2 which supports Active Noise Cancellation of up to 25dB. It comes with dual microphones. The Realme Buds Air 2 comes with a 10mm Diamond-class Hi-Fi Driver. It features a new Bass Boost plus bass enhancement solution. The phone has a 25 hours total battery life on 100 per cent charge, the brand said. The device will come in black and white colours.

It is priced at ₹3,299. The first sale is scheduled for March 2,12 noon onwards on Realme.com, Flipkart.com and mainline channels.

The brand has announced various offers on the devices including the Realme Smart Upgrade program in partnership with Flipkart and various offers on ICICI Bank cards.