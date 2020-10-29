Realme launches the Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition

Air India: Why the Maharaja is truly unique
The national carrier has been a patron of arts, an owner of hotels and investor in an international airline
Smartphone brand Realme has launched a new variant of its existing Realme C15 smartphone, the Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor.
The phone comes with a 6.5 inch mini-drop full screen display.
It is equipped with a 6000mAh battery. The phone comes with an 18W fast charger which can charge the smartphone battery from zero to 25 per cent in 30 minutes, the brand said.
The phone has a quad-camera set-up which features a 13MP Super clear main camera, 8MP Ultra-Wide-Angle Lens, 2MP B&W lens and 2MP Retro lens. It has an 8MP selfie camera.
The phone comes in silver and blue colours.
It is available in two variants — the 3GB+32GB variant priced at ₹9,999 and the 4GB+64GB variant is priced at ₹10,999.
As an introductory festive offer, the brand is offering the 3GB+32GB variant at ₹9,499 and the 4GB+64GB variant at ₹10,499 October 29 onwards.
The Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition will be up for sale starting today 12 noon on realme.com, Flipkart and mainline stores.
