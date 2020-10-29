Mobiles & Tablets

Realme launches the Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on October 29, 2020 Published on October 29, 2020

A representative image

It will be up for sale starting Thursday 12 noon on realme.com, Flipkart and mainline stores

Smartphone brand Realme has launched a new variant of its existing Realme C15 smartphone, the Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor.

The phone comes with a 6.5 inch mini-drop full screen display.

It is equipped with a 6000mAh battery. The phone comes with an 18W fast charger which can charge the smartphone battery from zero to 25 per cent in 30 minutes, the brand said.

Also read: Realme unveils SLED 4K smart TV along with a 100W soundbar

The phone has a quad-camera set-up which features a 13MP Super clear main camera, 8MP Ultra-Wide-Angle Lens, 2MP B&W lens and 2MP Retro lens. It has an 8MP selfie camera.

The phone comes in silver and blue colours.

It is available in two variants — the 3GB+32GB variant priced at ₹9,999 and the 4GB+64GB variant is priced at ₹10,999.

Also read: Realme sets sights on smart devices

As an introductory festive offer, the brand is offering the 3GB+32GB variant at ₹9,499 and the 4GB+64GB variant at ₹10,499 October 29 onwards.

The Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition will be up for sale starting today 12 noon on realme.com, Flipkart and mainline stores.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 29, 2020
New launches
smartphone
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.