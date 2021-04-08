Realme launches three C-series smartphones in India

Realme on Thursday launched three new budget smartphones in India as part of its entry-level C series of smartphones.

The brand’s latest addition to the C series includes the Realme C20, Realme C21 and Realme C25.

The C20 comes with a 6.5-inch screen. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset. The phone is equipped with a 5000 mAh battery, which can last 43 days in standby mode, the brand said. It also supports reverse charging. The phone has an 8MP AI camera that comes with an f/2.0 large aperture.

The C21 also comes with a 6.5-inch screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is also powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset. It comes with a 5000 mAh battery with 47 days super-long standby feature and supports reverse charging. The device has a 13MP AI triple camera, 5MP selfie camera and a macro lens.

The C25 has a 6.5-inch 20:9 screen. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 chipset. The phone comes with a 6000 mAh battery. It supports 18W Type-C Quick Charge. The battery could last 47 days in standby mode. It features a 13MP Triple AI camera and an 8MP selfie camera.

The C25 runs on Realme UI 2.0, while the C20 and C21 run on Realme UI based on Android 10.

Price and availability

The Realme C20 is available in cool grey and cool blue colours. It is priced at ₹6,799 for the 2GB+32GB variant for the first one million customers. Post that, it will be priced at ₹6,999. The fithe rst sale is scheduled from 12:00 noon on April 13, 12:00 noon onwards on the Realme.com, Flipkart.com and mainline channels.

The C21 will be available in two storage variants (3GB+32GB) priced at ₹7,999 and (4GB+64GB) priced at ₹8,999. It will come in cross black and cross blue colours. The first sale is scheduled from 12:00 noon on April 14, on the Realme.com, Flipkart.com and mainline channels.

The C25 will be available in two storage variants 4GB+64GB priced at ₹9,999 and 4GB+128GB priced at ₹10,999. It will be available in two colours - watery grey and watery blue. The first sale is scheduled from 12:00 noon on April 16 on the Realme.com, Flipkart.com and mainline channels.