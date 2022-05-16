Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G design, specifications revealed ahead of its launch

Realme recently confirmed the launch of its Narzo 50 5G series smartphones — Realme Narzo 50 and Realme Narzo 50 Pro — in India on May 18, 2022. The event will be live-streamed on the company’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Ahead of its launch, 99Mobiles spotted some specifications of Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G on the Geekbench database website. As per the report, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor.

Achieve the top spot with the #realmenarzo50Pro 5G! Packed with a powerful Dimensity 920 5G Processor, the fastest 5G processor in the segment.



Most Powerful 5G Gaming Mid-Ranger #Mighty5GGameOn



Launching at 12:30 PM, 18th May.

Know more: https://t.co/hdcIA0mX7Gpic.twitter.com/qHYrvaG3ni — realme (@realmeIndia) May 15, 2022

Specifications

Realme Narzo 50 Pro is expected to come with a 6.58-inch FHD+ 90Hz refresh rate AMOLED display. The handset is tipped to run on Android 12 OS, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It has a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The triple camera setup is packed with a 64MP primary camera and a 16MP front camera.

The Realme Narzo 50 version is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It features a 4,800mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The smartphone will reportedly have a 13MP main camera and a 2MP depth camera. Realme Narzo 50, according to GSMArena, will have two colour variants — blue and black.