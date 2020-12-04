Realme rolls out update based on Android 11 for Realme X50 Pro 5G

Smartphone company Realme on Friday announced that it had started rolling out the update for Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 for its 5G flagship Realme X50 Pro 5G.

Realme said that it had worked closely with Google for the OS update. The company was one of the phone manufacturers to provide Android 11 after its official release in September.

Realme UI 2.0 includes a range of new features to increase productivity and is aimed at Gen Z consumers.

The new UI enables customers to choose notification bar colours, shortcut buttons, settings for interface icons, and other 23 interfaces.

Realme UI 2.0 also includes features that enhance social media experiences. The new subtitle stitching feature allows users to share favourite movies and lines. Dual-mode music enables users to share tracks with others.

It also includes support for Deepsea Privacy Plan and Security Shield to maintain user privacy and cybersecurity.

The Realme UI 2.0 also offers a 45 per cent improvement in system resource utilization, resulting in a 32 per cent increase in system speed and a 17 per cent increase in frame rate stability over the previous generation, Realme said.

The Realme X50 Pro was launched earlier this year. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. It is the brand’s first 5G flagship smartphone in India. The previous edition of the Realme UI was based on Android 10.