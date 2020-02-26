Realme ropes in Salman Khan as brand ambassador

Realme X50 Pro: Make way for a specs beast
Smartphone brand Realme today announced that it had signed on actor Salman Khan as its brand ambassador.
The actor would endorse the upcoming Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro. The launch date and price for the phones are yet to be confirmed.
“What makes Salman Khan the best choice for us it that he enjoys a massive appeal across regions and demographic profiles. That brings immense value to us as one of the unique selling propositions of our brand lies in making cutting edge technology fun, stylish, quality-driven products within everyone's reach and across all price segments. Having Salman Khan on board will help us reach our target audience,” said Madhav Sheth, Vice-President of realme and CEO of Realme India.
The collaboration “marks a new milestone” as this was the first time the actor was working with a smartphone brand, the company said. The partnership complemented the brand’s ‘Stay Real’ attitude targeted towards millennials.
Salman Khan, actor and producer, said: “I am happy to be the face of the world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand realme. In a short span of time, the brand has established a proven track record and expertise, with unparalleled products and quality. Further, its ethos of ‘Dare to Leap’ is something that I strongly resonate with. The realme 6 series is stylish and edgy and I am sure it will find favour with consumers”.
Announcing the partnership on Twitter, the brand also launched the hashtag #realSalman. Users can win the upcoming smartphone by tweeting with the hashtag.
Realme recently launched its first 5-G enabled smartphone in India, the Realme X50 Pro with prices starting at ₹37, 999.
The brand has also invested ₹1,500-crore to expand its offline distribution channel. It also intends to double its India turnover to ₹30,000 crore this year, according to previous reports.
The Chinese phone maker’s market share in Q4 2019 was at 10.6 per cent, according to an IDC report.
