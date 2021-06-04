Realme to launch the Realme GT 5G globally in June

Smartphone maker Realme will launch its flagship Realme GT 5G smartphone globally in June, Realme India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth announced at the company’s 5G summit on Thursday. The company’s first performance flagship in 2021, the Realme GT 5G was launched in China in March.

The company at its inaugural 5G summit held in partnership with GSMA, Counterpoint Research and Qualcomm also said that it aims to have 100 million young consumers using 5G smartphones within the next three years. It also revealed that new models in GT series, Realme 5G performance and camera flagships, will be launched in June and July 2021.

Also read: Realme launches new range of smart 4K TVs in India

It is also aiming to increase the number of its 5G product offerings to over 20, upping the ratio to 70 per cent across 50 markets. In 2020, it launched 14 5G devices in 21 markets, accounting for around 40 per cent of all its products. It is also planning to launch a 5G mobile phone at a $100 price point in the next few years to further accelerate 5G adoption.

In 2021, the company is planning to set up more than ten 5G pop-up stores around the world creating exclusive spaces for young consumers and providing 5G experiences through cloud gaming, ultra-clear AR, live broadcasting and other popular 5G applications, it said.

To support the global adoption of 5G products, it will establish seven R&D centres around the world in 2021, dedicated to exploring innovative 5G technologies and products.

Also read: India wearables market witness 170% YoY growth in Q1 2021

“At present, 90 per cent of Realme’s R&D resources have been converted to 5G technology and products. In the next two years, Realme will invest $300 million globally in 5G technology research and product development, as well as in promoting global 5G popularisation,” it said.

Madhav Sheth, Vice President, Realme and Chief Executive Officer, Realme India and Europe said, “Starting with our first 5G model, the Realme X50 5G, we have been exploring new design concepts and technical innovations to bring users more slim and design-rich 5G phones that offer powerful performance. We will work hard to help popularise 5G by listening more to consumers’ needs, pushing forward product innovation, and helping to build the broader 5G ecosystem with our industry partners.”