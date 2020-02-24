Realme to launch X50 Pro 5G device in India today

Chinese smartphone-maker Realme will be launching its 5G-enabled smartphone the Realme X50 Pro 5G in India today.

The smartphone dubbed as “India's first 5G phone” was earlier to debut at the Mobile World Congress 2020 in Barcelona. The company moved the event to New Delhi after the MWC 2020 was cancelled citing coronavirus related concerns.

Features

Realme has already disclosed multiple specifications and features of its Realme X50 Pro phone ahead of the launch. The X50 Pro will have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC processor. It will enable dual-mode (NSA+SA) 5G connectivity. The device will have a 90Hz super AMOLED display.

As for the camera, the X50 pro will come with quad rear cameras and a dual selfie camera. The primary camera from its quad-camera will be a 64-megapixel primary camera with 20x hybrid zoom support. The device also comes with 65W ‘SuperDart’ charging.

The phone will also have a range of ‘India first’ features which are yet to be disclosed. The company announced a contest on Twitter where users have been asked to guess the number of ‘India first’ features of the phone. “Tell us the number of 'India first' features we are bringing with the #real5G smartphone. RT & reply with the correct number using #realmeX50Pro to win big!

You will get:- 2 #realmePowerBank after 1000 RTs - 2 #realmeBudsWireless after 2000 RTs - 1 #realmeX50Pro after 3000 RTs,” the company had tweeted.

The handset is likely to be priced around ₹50,000 according to media reports. Realme will be live-streaming the event which will begin at 2:30 pm on their YouTube channel.