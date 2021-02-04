Realme X7 5G and Realme X7 Pro 5G smartphones launched in India

Smartphone brand Realme on Thursday announced two new 5G enabled smartphones, the Realme X7 5G and Realme X7 Pro 5G.

The smartphones are the brand’s latest additions to its X series.

Realme X7 5G

The Realme X7 5G comes with a 6.4 inch Super AMOLED screen. It has a punch-hole camera display with a touch sampling rate of up to 180Hz. The smartphone features an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The phone is powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset. It runs on Realme UI based on Android 10.

The device comes with the newly upgraded 50W SuperDart Charge which can charge its 4310 mAh battery up to 100 per cent in 47 minutes, as per the brand.

It features a triple rear camera setup with a 64MP AI main camera, an 8MP 119° ultra-wide-angle, and a 2MP macro.

It supports up to 4K video at 30 fps and 1080P HD recording at up to 120 fps.

The phone will be available in Space Silver and Nebula colours.

The 6GB+128GB variant and the 8GB+128GB variant of the phone are priced at ₹19,999 and ₹21,999.

The phone’s first sale is scheduled for February 12, 12:00 noon onwards on Realme.com, Flipkart.com & mainline channels.

Realme X7 Pro 5G

The Realme X7 Pro 5G smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display supporting a 120 Hz refresh rate with a touch sampling rate of 240Hz.

It is powered by Dimensity 1000+ 5G Processor and comes with a 360-degree surrounding antenna. It supports 5G+5G dual SIM and dual standby, and 5G plus Wi-Fi multiple network acceleration for connectivity.

The device is equipped with a 4500 mAh battery. It supports the 65W SuperDart charge technology.

It has an upgraded 64MP wide-angle quad-camera setup. The 64MP wide-angle main camera uses Sony's flagship IMX686 sensor.

It also includes an 8MP 119° ultra-wide-angle, 2MP B&W portrait and 2MP macro lens. It has a 32MP in-display selfie camera.

The Realme X7 Pro 5G will be available in an 8GB+128GB variant priced at ₹29,999 and available in two colours - Fantasy and Mystic Black.

The first sale of the phone is scheduled for 12 noon on February 10. It will be available at realme.com, Flipkart and mainline stores.

Real Upgrade Program

The brand has launched the new real Upgrade Program.

“With the new initiative, consumers will be able to experience the most awaited Realme X7 5G and X7 Pro 5G by paying only 70 per cent of the cost,” Realme said.

The real Upgrade Program is available on Flipkart in partnership with Flipkart’s Smart Upgrade Plan and Realme mainline stores.

Consumers are required to pay 70 per cent of the original price of the smartphone during check-out. After 12 months, they can make the remaining 30 per cent payment to retain the existing smartphone. In case a consumer wishes to upgrade their smartphone with the latest X series flagship, they can return the current smartphone, and upgrade to a new smartphone, again by paying 70 per cent of the new smartphone’s price.

Consumers can purchase the Realme X7 Pro 5G and Realme X7 5G through the Flipkart Smart Upgrade Plan by paying a package cost of ₹11 applicable only on the first sale of Realme X7 Pro 5G and Realme X7 5G.

With the real Upgrade program, the price of the Realme X7 Pro 5G (8GB+128GB) is ₹20,999. Realme X7 5G (6GB+128GB) is ₹13,999 and Realme X7 5G (8GB+128GB) is ₹15,399.