Realme to offer discounts on 2 Pro, 3, 5 Pro, Buds at ‘Realpublic Sale’ on Flipkart 

Hemani Sheth Mumbai | Updated on January 16, 2020 Published on January 16, 2020

Sale begins on Sunday with price cuts of up to ₹2,000 on Realme smartphones

With Republic Day fast approaching, Realme on Thursday announced its ‘Realpublic Sale’ on Flipkart, where users can buy a range of products on discount.

There are discounts of up to ₹2,000 on Realme smartphones. The company’s accessories, including the Realme Buds 2 and the Realme Buds Wireless, will also come with discounts during the sale. 

Realme 2 Pro, 3, 5 Pro variants

Users can purchase the Realme 2 Pro variants — 4+64GB, 6+64GB and 8+128GB — at ₹7,999, ₹9,999 and ₹11,999, respectively.

Post discount, the Realme 3 variants will be priced at ₹6,999 for 3+32GB, ₹7,499 for 3+64GB and ₹7,999 for 4+64GB, while the Realme 3i variants —3+32GB and 4+64GB — will be made available at ₹6,999 and ₹7,999, respectively. 

Prices for different versions of the Realme 5 Pro will range from ₹11,999 to ₹14,999.

Users can also opt for Realme’s other phone series, including the C2 3+32GB, X4+128GB and XT 4+64GB, which will be available at   discounted prices of ₹6,999, ₹14,999 and ₹14,999, respectively.

The Realme smartphones sale will begin on Flipkart and realme.com at 11.59 on January 19  and run till 11.59 pm on January 22.

Discount on accessories

The Chinese smartphone maker will offer its accessories at discounted prices on realme.com, Amazon and Flipkart from January 18 to January 22, where customers can purchase the Buds 2 for ₹499 and the Buds Wireless for ₹1,599.

According to a report by IDC, Realme is the fourth largest smartphone brand in India since Q4 2018, selling more than 15 million handsets in its first year of operations. The company aims at doubling its sales in 2020, reports say. 

