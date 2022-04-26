Redmi 10A on sale in India from today

Redmi India confirmed the sale of its 10A smartphone from today, April 26, through Amazon, the company’s website and retail stores. The smartphone was launched in the Indian market on April 20, 2022.

Aa gayi hai wo ghadi, jiska tha aapko intezaar! 🕑#Redmi10A will be available in two variants 🔽

3GB + 32GB ➡️ ₹8,499*.

4GB + 64GB ➡️ ₹9,499*.



The #DeshKaSmartphone goes on sale 👉 26th April. pic.twitter.com/7gSpmbikpx — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) April 20, 2022

Specifications

The smartphone comes with a MediaTek Helio G25 octa-core processor and a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging. Redmi 10A runs on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11. It has a 6.53-inch HD+ display with 1600×720 pixel resolution.

Redmi 10A in India comes with two storage variants: 3GB RAM coupled with 32GB storage; and 4GB RAM coupled with 64GB storage. They are priced ₹8,499 and ₹9,499, respectively.

According to a BGR.in report, the handset is available in three colours: Charcoal Black, Sea Blue and Slate Grey. The connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, a micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The handset has a 13MP rear camera and 5MP front camera.