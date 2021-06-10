Redmi Note 10 series: MI achieves record sales of 2 mn units worth ₹3,000 cr

Smartphone brand Redmi India, a sub-brand of Mi India, has announced record sales of over ₹3,000 crore in India with the Redmi Note 10 series.

The company has registered a new all-time high record with Redmi Note 10 series, achieving sales of over 2 million units worth ₹3,000 crore across all platforms ever since its launch.

The company launched its Redmi Note 10 series of smartphones in India in March. It includes the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10S and Redmi Note 10.

Sneha Tainwala, Business Head, Redmi India, said, “We are overwhelmed and grateful to our Mi fans for this huge response and support we have got from our Mi family, fans and consumers. With this quantum leap, the 3000+ crore is an achievement that testifies our commitment as well as customer satisfaction with the brand. As we continue to strengthen our footprint, we hope that we continue to deliver a seamless and unique experience to our consumers even during this unprecedented time.”

Features

The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max comes with 6.67 inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chip-set. The device features up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with up to 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. It runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11. It features a 5020mAh battery and has a.33W in-box fast charger.

The phone comes with a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM2 camera sensor at the rear, and an 8MP Ultrawide lens, a 5MP Super-Macro and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera is a 16MP in-display camera.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro has a 6.67 inch, 120Hz Super AMOLED display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G. The device features a 5020mAh battery with 33W fast charging. It has a 64MP Samsung ISOCELL GW3 sensor at the rear, along with a 5MP Super Macro camera, 8MP ultrawide and 2MP depth sensor.

The Redmi Note 10 comes with a 6.43 inch Super AMOLED display with a 180Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 processor. It features a 48MP Sony IMX582 sensor paired with a quad-camera that includes an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. In addition, it has a 13MP front camera.

The Redmi Note 10S, launched in India in May, comes with a 6.43 inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display. It has a 180Hz touch sampling rate. It was the first device to come with MIUI 12.5 (interim) out-of-the-box. The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 chipset. It comes with a 5000mAh battery. As for the camera, the phone has a quad-camera setup which includes a 64MP main camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide camera, a 2 MP micro camera and a 2MP portrait camera. It has a 13MP front camera.