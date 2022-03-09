Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro smartphones launched in India

Redmi India, a sub-brand of Xiaomi on Wednesday announced the launch of its Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G and the Redmi Note 11 Pro. smartphones

The phones are the latest additions to its Redmi Note series of flagship smartphones. The brand also announced its second smartwatch, the Redmi Watch 2 Lite.

Both Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 11 Pro come with 6.67 inch full HD+ SUPER AMOLED displays with 120Hz refresh rate.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor and Adreno 619 GPU. While the Redmi Note 11 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 processor and Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU.

The phones come with 5000 mAh batteries with support for 67W Fast Turbo charging, with 67W chargers in the box .

Both the phones come with a minimum of 6GB RAM and support 1TB of external storage, via microSD card.

“The smartphones are also paired with the UFS 2.2 high-speed storage along with LPDDR4X RAM for smooth performance and multi-tasking, coupled with the RAM extension feature with which users can upto 8+3GB of RAM,” Redmi said.

The phones will run on MIUI 13 (Android 11).

In terms of camera, the phones’ main 108-megapixel camera is the Samsung HM2 sensor. The rear camera setup also includes an 8MP ultrawide camera that delivers a 118-degree view, and a 2 MP macro camera for close-ups. Redmi Note 11 Pro also comes with an additional 2 MP depth sensor on the back.

The phones have a 16MP front camera.

The phones have features such as Night Mode 2.0 for night time photography, an enhanced Portrait mode, and Super video

The smartphones come with side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well as the IR blaster that lets users control household appliances ranging from televisions to air conditioners through the phone.

Redmi Watch 2 Lite

The latest addition to its wearable portofolio, the Redmi Watch 2 Lite is the brand’s second smartwatch, following the bestselling Redmi Watch.

The watch comes with a 1.55 inch HD vibrant edge display. It can be customised with over 120 watch faces. The watch comes with built-in GPS and heart rate and blood oxygen (SpO2) sensors. It can track sleep and has also been designed to track more than 100 workout modes. This includes over 17 professional modes and 90+ extended modes for all indoor and outdoor activities.

“Users can choose to activate the auto-detection function to accurately detect their running or walking status,” the brand said.

It comes with ten-day battery life and is certified to 5ATM2 water resistance, with a magnetic charging cable in the box.

Pricing and availability

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G will be available in three variants - 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB at an introductory price of ₹20,999, ₹22,999, and ₹24,999, respectively, till end of March 2022. The device goes on sale on March 15, 12:00 noon. The Redmi Note 11 Pro will be available in two variants - 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB at an introductory price of ₹17,999 and ₹19,999, till end of March 2022. The device will go on sale on March 23, 12:00 noon onwards. The Redmi Watch 2 lite launched at ₹4,999 will go on sale on March 15, 12:00 noon onwards

All the devices will be available for purchase across Mi.com, Mi Home, Amazon.in and across all retail partners.