Redmi unveils Redmi 9 Power in India

Redmi today announced the launch of Redmi 9 Power in India.

The smartphone is the brand’s latest addition to the Redmi 9 Series. The phone comes with a 16.58cm(6.53 inch) FHD+ display. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and AI face unlock.

The smartphone is equipped with a 6,000mAh battery.

“The 6000mAh battery enables up to 695 hours of standby on 4G,” Redmi said.

It also comes with 18W fast charging that provides 14 hours of VoLTE calling in 30 minutes of charging, Redmi said.

The device is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor along with the Qualcomm Kryo 260, Octa-core CPU and Qualcomm Adreno 610 GPU.

It comes with 4GB RAM with up to 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. It has a dedicated MicroSD card slot expandable to 512GB. The operating system of the device is MIUI 12 based on Android 10.

As for the camera, it comes with a 48MP quad-camera set-up which also includes an 8MP ultra-wide camera with 120° field of view, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. It has an 8MP front camera.

Four colour options

Redmi 9 Power will be available in four colour options: Mighty Black, Blazing Blue, Fiery Red and Electric Green.

It will go on sale across Mi.com, Amazon India, Mi Homes and Mi Studios starting December 22. It will also be soon available across all 10,000+ retail stores, Redmi said.

The device is priced at ₹10,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant. While the 4GB+128GB variant is priced at ₹11,999.