Redmi unveils Redmi 9 Power in India

Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Cryptomic: Breathe in chemicals-free, clean air
The design giant’s latest air purifier neutralises the formaldehyde in things around us — but costs a whole ...
Redmi today announced the launch of Redmi 9 Power in India.
The smartphone is the brand’s latest addition to the Redmi 9 Series. The phone comes with a 16.58cm(6.53 inch) FHD+ display. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and AI face unlock.
The smartphone is equipped with a 6,000mAh battery.
“The 6000mAh battery enables up to 695 hours of standby on 4G,” Redmi said.
It also comes with 18W fast charging that provides 14 hours of VoLTE calling in 30 minutes of charging, Redmi said.
The device is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor along with the Qualcomm Kryo 260, Octa-core CPU and Qualcomm Adreno 610 GPU.
It comes with 4GB RAM with up to 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. It has a dedicated MicroSD card slot expandable to 512GB. The operating system of the device is MIUI 12 based on Android 10.
As for the camera, it comes with a 48MP quad-camera set-up which also includes an 8MP ultra-wide camera with 120° field of view, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. It has an 8MP front camera.
Redmi 9 Power will be available in four colour options: Mighty Black, Blazing Blue, Fiery Red and Electric Green.
It will go on sale across Mi.com, Amazon India, Mi Homes and Mi Studios starting December 22. It will also be soon available across all 10,000+ retail stores, Redmi said.
The device is priced at ₹10,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant. While the 4GB+128GB variant is priced at ₹11,999.
The design giant’s latest air purifier neutralises the formaldehyde in things around us — but costs a whole ...
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
A voluntary cardiac care service shows how Janaushadhi kendras can go much beyond selling low-cost medicines
What is needed to boost funding in renewable energy
Helps in buying option that is not costly, yet has good chance of profitability
Ideal for those with at least a one-year investment horizon
While insurers reward you with higher sum insured, you can still enhance your existing policy for extra costs
Control your emotions — it will pay off
A new book throws light on vaccine research, merits of competition, and how India fares in the scheme of ...
Lee Child and his brother, Andrew, on moulding the new Jack Reacher book together and keeping editors and ...
Young singers from farming families are using their mighty pens, trained vocal cords and the power of the ...
Author John le Carré thrived on espionage, in every sense of the word. A fan pays tribute to the man who ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...