Samsung launches Galaxy A71, priced at ₹29,999

Samsung today announced the launch of its premium smartphone Galaxy A71, the next in the Galaxy A Series.

The phone is targeted towards millennials with a range of ‘Make for India Alive Features.’

“With its sleek design and unique Make for India ‘Alive features’, Galaxy A71 will redefine the way millennials use and flaunt their smartphones,” said Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

Specs and features

Galaxy A71 comes with a 6.7” ‘Super’ AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display. The device comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Octa-Core processor. It has an 8GB RAM with 128 GB storage expandable up to 512 GB with an external Micro SD card.

Samsung claims to have improved the frame rate and stability of the phone with this model apart from reducing power consumption with its AI-powered ‘Game Booster.’ The A71 has 4,500mAh battery powered with 25W Super-Fast charging

The smartphone is equipped with quad-camera including a 64MP lens with F1.8 aperture a 12MP Ultra Wide camera, a 5MP Macro Cam and a 5MP Depth Cam. It also has a 32 MP front camera. It also facilitates slow-motion selfie through the front camera. The AR Doodle feature facilitates AR for videos letting users include 3D art and line drawings in their videos.

Samsung has also introduced a range of ‘Alive’ features based on their research of Indian consumers as per the company’s official release. The SMS ‘Alive’ features sorts through user messages to prioritise and organize the same. The ‘Finder’ feature lets users search for content across entertainment, e-commerce, food and travel domains available within popular apps installed on their phones. With the Smart Crop feature users save, share or edit the “most relevant part” of the screenshot according to the brand. The phone will also facilitate a multilingual keyboard which provides predictions in local languages while typing.

Apart from this, the phone will have standard Samsung apps including Samsung Pay and its security app Knox.

Galaxy A71 will come in Prism Crush Silver, Blue and Black colours in 8/128 GB variant.

It will be available across retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung e-shop and leading online portals from February 24. The smartphone is priced at ₹29,999.