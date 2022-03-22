Samsung Galaxy A53 5G smartphone launched in India

Samsung launched its Galaxy A53 5G smartphone in India. The phone comes with a 6.5 inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by 5nm Exynos 1280 chipset and supports RAM Plus, allowing users to expand the RAM up to 16GB.

The phone is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and a 25W fast charging support. Users can get 50 per cent charge in 30 minutes, Samsung said. It comes with an ‘Adaptive Power Saving’ feature. The smartphone comes with Android 12 and promises four years of OS upgrades.

In terms of camera, the Galaxy A53 5G features an Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) enabled with a 64MP Quad Rear camera. The rear camera also includes a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 5MP depth camera and a 5MP macro camera.

It has “flagship-inspired” camera features like Object Eraser to delete unwanted objects from images and Photo Remaster to retouch old and low resolution photographs. It has a 32MP front camera. The device also has Samsung’s security platform Samsung Knox.

Price and availability

The new Galaxy A53 5G will be available in four colours — black, white, light blue and peach. Galaxy A53 5G is priced at ₹34,499 for 6GB+128GB and ₹35,999 for 8GB+128GB variant. The memory support is expandable up to 1TB using a microSD card. The phone will be available for pre-booking between March 21 and 31, 2022 on Samsung.com, retail stores and select online portals.

Customers who have pre-booked the device can purchase it from March 25, 2022. As a special offer, customers pre-booking Galaxy A53 5G will be eligible for a cashback worth ₹3,000 or Samsung Finance+ cashback worth ₹2,000.