Samsung Galaxy A71, priced at Rs 29,999, goes on sale in India today

A unique exhibition in Haryana showcased rural life before the advent of modernisation
Samsung’s Galaxy A71 smartphone, the next in its A-series, goes on sale in India starting today. The company had announced the launch of its Samsung Galaxy A71 phone on February 19.
The phone, which is targeted at Gen Z and millennial consumers, is priced at ₹29,999.
The Galaxy A71 has a 6.7” ‘Super’ AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display. The phone is 7.7 mm in thickness.
It is enabled with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Octa-Core processor. The device has an 8GB RAM with 128 GB storage, expandable up to 512 GB with an external Micro SD card.
The A71 has 4,500mAh battery powered with 25W super-fast charging.
The phone comes with quad rear camera, including a 64MP lens with F1.8 aperture, a 12MP Ultra Wide camera, a 5MP Macro Cam and a 5MP Depth Cam. It also has a 32 MP front camera.
Other ‘Make for India innovations’ of the phone include Multilingual Typing, Finder and Smart Crop.
The Galaxy A71 will be available in 8/128 GB variants in Prism Crush Silver, Blue and Black colours across retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung e-shop and online portals.
