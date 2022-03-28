Samsung Galaxy M33 5G to be launched in India on April 2

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G smartphone is all set to be launched in India on April 2, 2022, at noon (12 pm), as per the listing on Amazon.

The smartphone, powered by a 5nm octa-core processor, comes with a 6.6-inch FullHD+ screen. According to Samsung, the smartphone will have two memory configurations in India 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage or 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage.

It is said to include a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It will run on One Ui 4.1 which will be based on Android 12.

It will be available for sale on Amazon and the company’s official website. It is expected to be priced around ₹20,000.