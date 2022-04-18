Samsung to launch Galaxy M53 in India on April 22

Samsung has confirmed the launch of its Galaxy M53 5G smartphone in India. According to both Samsung India’s website and Amazon listing, the smartphone launch will take place at 12 pm on April 22, 2022.
Specifications
The smartphone packs a 6.7-inch Infinity-O Super AMOLED+ display with support for a 120Hz screen refresh rate. It has a 5,000 mAh battery with 25W fast charging, powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor. According to 99Mobiles, the smartphone is coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It is expected to run on Android 12 upon One UI 4.0.
Samsung Galaxy M53 has a 108MP camera setup, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor, equipped with a 32MP front camera. The smartphone’s connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port.
The company has not officially disclosed the price of the Galaxy M53. MySmartPrice has reported that the smartphone would be priced between ₹25,000 and ₹30,000.
