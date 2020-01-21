Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite India launch: All you need to know

After the global launch of Samsung Note 10 Lite, the company is all set to launch its Note 10’s ‘mini’ version in India today.

The company announced the launch of its Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite earlier this month at the CES, extending a few premium Note features to a more affordable, low-priced device.

The Note 10 Lite also includes the signature S-Pen, a Note-identifier equipped with Bluetooth Low-Energy (BLE) support. This enables Samsung users to perform tasks like navigating a presentation, control video content or take a picture with just a simple click directly through the S Pen.

Galaxy Note 10 Lite specs

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 comes with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display and a screen resolution of 2400x1080 with 394-pixel pip density. As for storage, Note 10 Lite comes with 6/8 GB RAM variants and 128 GB internal storage along with external storage expandable up to 1 TB with a micro SD card. The phone will run on Android 10.

The Note 10 Lite also comes with triple rear cameras, 12 MP each with three different lenses, i.e. ultra-wide, wide-angle and telephoto lens, and a 32 MP front camera.

Galaxy Note 10 Lite interesting features

Teasers for the phone shared on Twitter also introduced a new text-conversion feature based on the S-Pen. Users can write on the Note 10 Lite using the S-Pen which will then be converted into readable text by the phone which can then be copied, pasted or shared.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will also include the Samsung Pay app which allows users to store all their payment information in the app, including debit and credit cards. The app creates a unique set of numbers to be used at each transaction masking your real card numbers to maintain data security.

Apart from this, creatives can also use the PENUP app to connect and share art created on the Note 10 Lite with fellow artists.

The device will be available in three different colours — Aura Glow, Aura Black, and Aura Red variants.

Price

According to reports, the expected price of the device is capped at ₹36,000 and will be available on Flipkart, Samsung India and in leading retail stores.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will be launched across these platforms on January 23.