Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite starting at ₹38,999 launched today, pre-booking begins

Samsung Electronics has begun pre-booking for its all-new Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite in India starting today at 2:00 pm with the starting price of ₹38,999.

A lot has already been talked and written about the device’s features and specifications with consumers already having an idea of what to expect.

The Note Lite, targeted at the “multi-tasking” millennials, offers a range of premium features from its Note 10 device.

Bluetooth-enabled S-Pen

The signature Bluetooth-enabled S-Pen allows users to click and personalise photos and videos with drawings, effects and animations and convert handwritten notes to digital text. The Air Command feature of the pen helps Samsung users to navigate through presentations and edit videos with a click.

The 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a 20:9 aspect ratio has almost no bezels and is positioned in a way that minimises interruptions.

Note 10 Lite is equipped with the multi-camera pro-grade system, complete with a Dual Pixel OIS (Optical Image Specialisation) 12 MP wide camera along with an Ultra Wide (123 degree field of view) 12 MP, and a 12 MP Tele lens. The device provides two specific modes —the Live Focus Mode and the Super Steady mode — for photography.

The device is handy for gaming with a relatively powerful processor, a 4500mAh battery with super-fast charging and 6GB/8GB RAM, dependent on the variant. As for storage, users can store up to 128 GB data, along with an external storage system extendable up to 1 TB.

Smart apps

Apart from the much talked about Samsung Pay, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite also comes packed with a few more intelligent Samsung apps including Bixby (Vision, Lens Mode and Routines), Samsung Health and Samsung’s custom security platform, Samsung Knox, to protect users’ data against tampering.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite pricing

The device is priced at ₹38,999 for the 6GB variant and ₹40,999 for its 8GB variant. Thanks to a launch offer of up to ₹5,000, consumers can buy the Galaxy Note 10 Lite for ₹33,999.

The device is available on Flipkart and Samsung India websites as well as in retail stores across India.