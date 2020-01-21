Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite starting at ₹38,999 launched today, pre-booking begins

A 'premium' experience from Vistara
The services offered by Vistara in its premium economy cabin compare well with those of more established ...
Samsung Electronics has begun pre-booking for its all-new Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite in India starting today at 2:00 pm with the starting price of ₹38,999.
A lot has already been talked and written about the device’s features and specifications with consumers already having an idea of what to expect.
The Note Lite, targeted at the “multi-tasking” millennials, offers a range of premium features from its Note 10 device.
Bluetooth-enabled S-Pen
The signature Bluetooth-enabled S-Pen allows users to click and personalise photos and videos with drawings, effects and animations and convert handwritten notes to digital text. The Air Command feature of the pen helps Samsung users to navigate through presentations and edit videos with a click.
The 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a 20:9 aspect ratio has almost no bezels and is positioned in a way that minimises interruptions.
Note 10 Lite is equipped with the multi-camera pro-grade system, complete with a Dual Pixel OIS (Optical Image Specialisation) 12 MP wide camera along with an Ultra Wide (123 degree field of view) 12 MP, and a 12 MP Tele lens. The device provides two specific modes —the Live Focus Mode and the Super Steady mode — for photography.
The device is handy for gaming with a relatively powerful processor, a 4500mAh battery with super-fast charging and 6GB/8GB RAM, dependent on the variant. As for storage, users can store up to 128 GB data, along with an external storage system extendable up to 1 TB.
Smart apps
Apart from the much talked about Samsung Pay, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite also comes packed with a few more intelligent Samsung apps including Bixby (Vision, Lens Mode and Routines), Samsung Health and Samsung’s custom security platform, Samsung Knox, to protect users’ data against tampering.
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite pricing
The device is priced at ₹38,999 for the 6GB variant and ₹40,999 for its 8GB variant. Thanks to a launch offer of up to ₹5,000, consumers can buy the Galaxy Note 10 Lite for ₹33,999.
The device is available on Flipkart and Samsung India websites as well as in retail stores across India.
The services offered by Vistara in its premium economy cabin compare well with those of more established ...
There's a lot of hard work behind that cheery namaste or 'welcome aboard' that the cabin crew greet us with.
Pando, which provides networked logistics management software, has raised ₹64 crore in a Series A funding ...
PayU, a fintech company that provides payment technology for online merchants, has acquired a controlling ...
From type of cover to death and maturity benefits, and investment strategy, the product offers a gamut of ...
As Nirmala Sitharaman gets ready to present Budget FY2021, expectations are running high.We take stock of the ...
Point-of-sale (PoS) insurance is a ‘simple’ insurance product whose benefits are predefined and disclosed at ...
Diversified business model and capability to grow in non-US markets are positives
It’s a wave that’s swept Indians off their feet, dictating everything from their choice of music and TV shows, ...
On January 18, 1983, the International Olympic Committee restored Jim Thorpe’s athletics medals after they ...
Author Stefan Zweig’s story offers sobering lessons at a time of intense political upheaval
Rocked by a falling economy and socio-economic uncertainties, the country’s much-touted demographic dividend ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...