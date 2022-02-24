Samsung Galaxy S22 series sets record with over 70K pre-bookings in less than 12 hours

Mumbai, Feb 24 Samsung’s Galaxy S22 series set a new flagship record for Samsung India, with the company receiving over 70,000 pre-bookings in less than 12 hours, it announced.

Samsung had announced the launch of its new Samsung Galaxy S22 series of smartphones in India last week.

It had first introduced its new S series at its unpacked event earlier this month. The company has launched the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and the Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphones.

Pre-bookings for Galaxy S22 series in India started on February 23.

“We are grateful to our consumers for the overwhelming response to the new Galaxy S22 series. Pre-Orders for Galaxy S22 series are extremely encouraging and we are committed to getting these devices to our customers as early as possible,” said Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head of Product Marketing, Samsung India.

Gifts

Customers pre-booking Galaxy S22 Ultra will receive a Galaxy Watch 4 worth ₹26,999 at ₹2,999. Customers pre-booking Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 will get Galaxy Buds 2 worth ₹11,999 at ₹999, Samsung said.

Additionally, Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series customers will get an upgrade bonus of ₹8,000 while other device holders will get an upgrade bonus of ₹5,000.

Per-bookings for the devices can be done at leading retail outlets, Samsung Exclusive stores, Samsung online store and Amazon.in from February 23 to March 10. Galaxy S22 Series will go on sale from March 11, 2022.

Models price

The Galaxy S22 Ultra (12GB+512GB) variant is priced at ₹1,18,999 and will be available in Burgundy and Phantom Black colours. The Galaxy S22 Ultra (12GB+256GB) priced at ₹1,09,999 will come in Burgundy, Phantom Black and Phantom White colours. The Galaxy S22+ will come in Phantom Black, Phantom White and green colours. Its 8GB+256GB) variant is priced at ₹88,999 while its 8GB+128GB) variant will be available for ₹84,999. The Galaxy S22 which will also come in Phantom Black, Phantom White and green colours is priced at ₹76,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant and ₹72,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant.