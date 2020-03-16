Samsung Galaxy Z Flip to be available on Amazon from March 17

Samsung Galaxy M31 review: Cool, compact and capable smartphone
The successor to the popular M30 has retained the best features and specs, while improving on the rest
Samsung India today announced that its foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip on Amazon will be available on Amazon starting March 17.
The Galaxy Z flip is Samsung’s first eSIM smartphone, with one eSIM. eSIMs are currently provided by Airtel and Jio. It also has a Nano-SIM card slot. In India, the device comes with Snapdragon 855+ processor and an 8+256 GB memory combination.
The phone has a 6.7-inch infinity flex display with Samsung’s proprietary Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG). The phone when unfolded can stay open at multiple angles. While free-standing, the display splits into two screens. Users can view images, contents or videos on the top half of the display and control the content from the bottom half. Users can access two separate apps on the top and bottom halves of the screen.
It comes with a triple rear camera setup with a 12 MP Wide lens, 12 MP Ultra Wide lens and an additional OIS (Wide) front camera. It also has 10 MP front camera.
The phone coems with 3,300 mAh (Dual, 930 + 2,370 mAh) battery. It provides 15W wired charging along with Wireless PowerShare charging. The device is available in Mirror Purple and Mirror Black colours.
Galaxy Z Flip comes with accidental damage cover, which includes one-time screen protection, a four-month YouTube premium subscription and a 24x7 dedicated call centre support in India.
The phone is priced at ₹1,09,999.
The online pre-booking started from February 21, and deliveries from February 26.
