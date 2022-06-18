Samsung India announces 24 months no cost EMI on flagship smartphones

Samsung India has announced 24 Months No Cost EMI offer on flagship Galaxy smartphones. The offer, which has been launched in partnership with HDFC Bank, is available on Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, Galaxy Z Flip3 5G and the recently launched Galaxy S22 series. It can be availed at retail outlets pan India.

As part of the offer, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 will be available at an EMI starting at ₹3,042, while Galaxy S22 Ultra will be available at an EMI of ₹4584. Consumers can also avail 24 Months No Cost EMI on Samsung’s foldable smartphones – Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Flip3 5G.

"This offer will help more consumers experience the latest technology from Samsung and also help us unlock new demand for our flagship and foldable smartphones,” said Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head of Product Marketing, Samsung India.

“HDFC Bank and Samsung share a strong partnership that is driven by a customer-first mindset. This first-time ever offer is tailored to meet the evolving needs of our customers and provides a smart and easy way to purchase Galaxy flagship smartphones and experience premium features at an affordable price,” said Parag Rao, Group Head - Payments Business, Digital & IT, HDFC Bank.