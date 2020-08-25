Samsung India to offer Microsoft 365 at discounted price for Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G and Galaxy Note20 users

Samsung India on Tuesday announced a collaboration with Microsoft India to bring new offers for Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G and Galaxy Note20 users.

As part of the collaboration, Galaxy Note20 consumers will get access to Microsoft’s productivity suite, Microsoft 365 at a special price.

It will also ensure seamless integration between Galaxy devices with Microsoft 365 and Windows 10 PCs.

Users of Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra 5G can purchase Microsoft 365 from the Samsung Shop app at a 22.6 per cent discount.

They can then set up Microsoft 365 through the key that they receive via email after purchasing the suite.

Users can also access their apps on their Windows 10 PC through Microsoft’s ‘Your Phone’ app and send messages, manage notifications, sync photos and make and receive calls from their PC.

Galaxy users get up to 6 TB (1 TB per user for six users) One Drive cloud space with Personal Vault for advanced security with Microsoft 365. They can set up the ‘Link to Windows’ option on their Galaxy smartphone to link their phone to the PC.

Samsung earlier this month had announced an expanding partnership between Samsung India and Microsoft.