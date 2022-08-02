Samsung introduces pre-reserve for smartphones in India

Samsung announced pre-reserve option for Next Galaxy smartphones in India. Samsung buyers will now be able to book Next Galaxy smartphones ahead of Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10. The Galaxy ZFold 4 and Galaxy ZFlip 4 will be available in Indian market.
Customers are entitled for special offers if they plan to pre-reserve a Galaxy Next smartphone.
Next Galaxy mobile phones can be pre-booked with a payment amount of ₹1,999 on Samsung.com and Samsung Exclusive Stores.
Published on
August 02, 2022
