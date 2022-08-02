hamburger

Samsung introduces pre-reserve for smartphones in India

Aneeka Chatterjee | Updated on: Aug 02, 2022
The logo of Samsung

The logo of Samsung | Photo Credit: KIM HONG-JI

Samsung Next Galaxy mobile phones can be pre-booked with a payment amount of ₹1,999

Samsung announced pre-reserve option for Next Galaxy smartphones in India. Samsung buyers will now be able to book Next Galaxy smartphones ahead of Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10. The Galaxy ZFold 4 and Galaxy ZFlip 4 will be available in Indian market.

Customers are entitled for special offers if they plan to pre-reserve a Galaxy Next smartphone.

Next Galaxy mobile phones can be pre-booked with a payment amount of ₹1,999 on Samsung.com and Samsung Exclusive Stores.

Published on August 02, 2022
Samsung
New launches
online shopping
smartphone
