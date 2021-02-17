Samsung launches Galaxy A12 in India

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Samsung has announced the launch of a new smartphone, the Galaxy A12 in India.
The phone is its first Galaxy A Series smartphone in India this year. The Galaxy A12 comes with a 6.5 inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a 20:9 aspect ratio.
It is equipped with a 5000mAh battery and supports 15W adaptive fast-charging. The smartphone comes with a side fingerprint sensor. It supports Android 10 and One UI Core 2.5. The device is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 processor.
As for the camera, it features a 48MP Quad Camera setup. This includes the 48 MP primary camera with an ISOCELL GM2 sensor, a 5MP ultra wide camera, a macro lens and a depth camera. The phone has an 8MP front camera
Galaxy A12 will be available in three colours – black, blue and white.
The 4GB + 64GB variant is priced at ₹12,999 while the 4GB + 128GB variant is priced at ₹13,999. Galaxy A12 will be available across retail stores, Samsung.com and leading online portals starting February 17, 2021.
