Samsung launches Galaxy A21s in India, price starts at ₹16,499

Samsung today announced the launch of its new smartphone under the Samsung Galaxy A series in India, the Galaxy A21s.

The South Korean electronics giant has dubbed the Galaxy A21s as “its most affordable Galaxy A smartphone of 2020.”

Samsung Galaxy A21s specs and features

The A21 has a 6.5-inch HD+ 20:9 Infinity-O display.

The device is powered by the Exynos 850 Octa 2.0GHz chipset that comes with AI-powered Game Booster 2.0 for gaming enthusiasts.

The OS is Android 10. The smartphone has a 5000mAh battery with 15W fast charging.

The phone has two RAM variants- the 4GB and 6GB RAM variants. It has 64GB of internal storage and an expandable memory of up to 512 GB.

As for the camera, it has a 48MP quad-camera set up that includes the 48 MP main camera and an 8 MP Ultra Wide lens along with two 2MP lenses. It has a 13 MP front camera.

The device has a Live Focus mode apart from other features for photography including an 8X zoom, a dedicated Food mode and Ultrawide Panorama.

Samsung has also provided a range of its custom add ons with the phone. The Galaxy A21s comes with Samsung’s security app, the Samsung Knox and its health app, Samsung Health. It also has Face Recognition and fingerprint sensor.

The phone has Samsung’s ‘Make for India’ Alive Intelligence feature - Useful Cards for organizing the SMS Inbox.

The Galaxy A21s comes in black, white and blue colours.

It is available across retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung.com and leading online portals starting today.

The Galaxy A21s will be available in 4/64GB and 6/64GB variants and will be priced at ₹16,499 and ₹18,499 respectively.