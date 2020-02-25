Samsung launches Galaxy M31 in India

Samsung India today launched the Samsung Galaxy M31 in India price starting from ₹15,999. The phone meant for the “tech-savvy young millennials and Gen Z” is the next addition to the smartphone maker’s Galaxy M series after the Galaxy M30 launchin 2019.

“Galaxy M series has received unprecedented success in 2019, with millions of happy millennial consumers. Galaxy M30s, launched ahead of festive season last year, was the highest selling phone in the Diwali period. We now bring Galaxy M31 keeping in mind the needs and aspirations of our young millennial consumers. Galaxy M31 is a perfect embodiment of #MegaMonster as it packs in a Mega 64MP camera, a monstrous 6000mAh battery and the Super Amoled display,” said Asim Warsi, Senior vice president, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

Features

The device is 8.9mm thick and has Samsung’s proprietary Super AMOLED display. The phone is powered by a 6000mAh battery and comes with Type C port for 15W fast charging. The OS is Android 10 ‘out of the box’ with Samsung’s One UI 2.0 and is enabled with an Exynos 9611 2.3GHz Octa-Core processor.

The Galaxy M31 has a 64MP quad-camera setup, apart from an 8MP Ultra-Wide lens with 123-degree field of view, a 5MP Macro Lens and a 5MP depth lens with live focus. The phone facilitates 4K recording, hyper-lapse, slow-mo and super-steady modes apart from its night mode for low light photography. The front camera is a 32MP selfie camera which supports 4K video recording and slow-mo selfies.

Samsung claims to offer ‘uninterrupted’ video play back up to 26 hours on its Galaxy M31.

The phone is available in Ocean Blue and Space Black colours. The Galaxy M31 is priced ₹15999 for the 6+64GB memory variant and ₹16,999 for the 6+128GB variant. The company has also launched various introductory offers worth ₹1000 which are available on Amazon.in, Samsung.com and select retail stores.