Samsung launches Galaxy M31s in India

Samsung on Thursday announced the launch of its Galaxy M31s in India.

The phone aimed at “tech-savvy” millennials includes a range of firsts in the M series including the 64MP Intelli-Cam features.

Galaxy M31s specs and features

The Galaxy M31s come with a 6.5 inch super AMOLED Infinity-O display. It is powered by the Exynos 9611 up to 2.3GHz Octa-Core processor.

The smartphone comes with a 6000 mAh battery and a 25W in-box fast charger. It also supports reverse charging.

The phone has a 64MP quad-camera setup that also includes a 12MP Ultra-Wide lens, a 5MP Macro lens and a 5MP depth lens.

The phone combines its camera hardware with Samsung’s Intelli-Cam features for better photography.

The M31s also has a dedicated night mode for great low light photography. It has a 32MP front camera that supports 4K video recording and slow-mo selfies.

The phone’s Single Take” feature can capture footage of up to 10 seconds and then use AI to produce up to 10 different outputs - 7 photos and 3 videos. Users can also customize their photos with the Custom Filter feature.

Price and availability

The phone comes in Mirage Blue and Mirage Black colours.

It is available in two different memory variants - the 6+128GB variant and the 8+128GB variant priced at ₹19499 and ₹21499 respectively.

It will be available at Amazon.in, Samsung.com and select retail stores from 12 noon on August 6.