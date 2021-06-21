Samsung launches Galaxy M32 smartphone in India

Samsung announced the launch of its Galaxy M32 smartphone in India on Monday.

The phone comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The phone is equipped 6000mAh battery. It supports 25W charging and comes with an in-box 15W fast charger. The phone delivers 130 hours of music playback, 40 hours of talk time and 25 hours of video playback, Samsung said.

The device is powered by the Octa-Core Mediatek Helio G80 processor. It supports Android 11 and One UI 3.1 out of the box.

As for the camera, the phone has a 64 MP Quad Camera set-up which includes an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 2 MP macro lens and a 2 MP depth camera. It features a 20 MP front camera.

Range of camera modes

The smartphone comes with a range of camera modes like Hyperlapse, Slow motion, Food Mode, Pro mode and AR zone. For audio, it supports Dolby Atmos while using earphones.

The phone comes with Samsung Knox 3.7 for privacy and enhanced security. It also supports the AltZLife feature which lets users switch between normal mode and private mode (Secure Folder). The phone also supports Samsung Pay Mini.

Galaxy M32 is launching in two memory variants — 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB priced at ₹14,999 and ₹16,999 respectively. It will be available in Black and Light Blue colours.

The phone will go on sale on Amazon.in, Samsung.com and all key retail stores. The sale of Galaxy M32 starts on June 28, 2021.